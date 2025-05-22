Tshabangu Reveals ‘Selling-Out’ Deal In Push For GNU

By A Correspondent-Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has openly told legislators aligned to him that he has secured a deal guaranteeing their continued stay in Parliament beyond 2028 under a proposed government of national unity (GNU).

Tshabangu made the remarks during a caucus meeting with 20 MPs and senators loyal to him at Parliament yesterday. His revelations have reignited accusations that he is acting in concert with Zanu PF to undermine the main opposition and neutralise its electoral gains.

In a competing meeting held on the same day, CCC faction leader Jameson Timba addressed 45 CCC MPs and senators in Harare, signalling deepening divisions within the opposition party.

A statement issued by Tshabangu’s faction declared:

“The party leadership reiterated the importance of constructive engagement with the government and key stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to national economic recovery and long-term development, extending beyond 2028.

The caucus reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a genuine national dialogue process that will pave way for an inclusive government of national unity to stabilise the country and reset the democratic agenda.”

Tshabangu’s statements have sparked outrage within opposition circles, with many viewing the comments as confirmation of a behind-the-scenes alliance with Zanu PF aimed at legitimising a disputed 2023 election outcome and facilitating a power-sharing arrangement that excludes legitimate opposition leadership.

Critics argue that Tshabangu’s actions since controversially recalling dozens of CCC MPs have consistently served the interests of the ruling party. His recall letters were readily accepted by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda—a Zanu PF politburo member—despite legal and constitutional challenges. This enabled Zanu PF to regain ground through by-elections and effectively dismantle CCC’s parliamentary majority.

Timba, speaking to NewsDay, dismissed Tshabangu’s GNU ambitions as a fantasy propped up by Zanu PF handlers.

“The attempt by Sengezo Tshabangu, having learned from his handlers to rig himself into the bona fide leadership of the CCC through a caucus, collapsed like a deck of cards when only 21 legislators turned up,” Timba said.

“The caucus that we called was well attended, with 45 attendees and eight apologies.”

Tshabangu has long been accused of being a Zanu PF proxy, a claim bolstered by his actions, which have consistently benefited the ruling party’s strategic goals. His meetings with State actors, perceived protection from legal scrutiny, and calls for a GNU have fed suspicions that he is part of a broader strategy to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2028 elections.

Observers warn that any GNU formed without a legitimate electoral mandate risks entrenching authoritarianism under the guise of national unity, while sidelining citizens’ democratic will expressed at the ballot box

