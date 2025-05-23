ANOTHER CHIVAYO ACCIDENT: Wicknell Car Money Donation Backfires As Reuben Barwe Slips “You Removed This From Somewhere”

BREAKING | “YOU REMOVED THIS FROM SOMEWHERE”: Reuben Barwe Slips, Sealing Wicknell Chivayo’s Fate in International Money Laundering Probe

23 May 2025 – Harare

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | A dramatic new twist has emerged in the unfolding corruption saga surrounding Wicknell Chivayo — and this time, it comes from the most unexpected source: veteran state broadcaster Reuben Barwe himself.

In what was meant to be a cheerful thank-you message, Barwe — who acknowledged receiving a US$100,000 cash deposit and a vehicle from Chivayo — may have just delivered the most incriminating line of the year.

“May where you have removed this be added more,” Barwe says in the now-viral video, inadvertently confirming what investigators have long suspected: that the funds being paraded as “gifts” are not Chivayo’s legitimate earnings, but likely siphoned from public or illicit sources.

The phrase — “removed this from somewhere” — is being dissected across legal and diplomatic circles, where it is being interpreted as a public admission that the money in question came from an undisclosed and potentially criminal origin.



A GIFT OR A LAUNDERING DEVICE?

Chivayo, already under investigation by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre for laundering R1 billion in public funds, has been flaunting extravagant “donations” to high-profile figures — including church leaders, musicians, and now journalists — in what many believe to be an elaborate laundering operation masked as philanthropy.





But with Barwe’s gaffe now immortalized on video, the case for criminal prosecution just received its smoking gun.





“The statement is damning,” said one legal analyst. “It confirms that even the recipients of these funds suspect — and publicly admit — that the source of the money is dubious. That’s not generosity. That’s money laundering in slow motion.”





INTERNATIONAL IMPLICATIONS

International observers say this latest development could finally seal Chivayo’s fate. His activities now risk triggering an Interpol Red Notice or coordinated cross-border arrest under existing treaties on transnational financial crimes.





What began as a performative public giveaway — wrapped in designer clothes, Rolls Royces, and religious platitudes — is rapidly unraveling into a global criminal liability.





Already, financial intelligence agencies in Europe and SADC member states have begun reviewing asset transfers and potential shell companies connected to Chivayo’s donations, with Barwe’s careless confirmation giving them ammunition to fast-track asset seizure and movement restrictions.





THE PRESIDENTIAL CONSENT ANGLE

Even more alarming is Barwe’s comment that “the President consented” to the gift. If proven true, this could rope Zimbabwe’s highest office into complicity — or at minimum, knowledge — of the circulation of possibly laundered money through public institutions and individuals.





That line alone could trigger further scrutiny from international sanctions monitors and diplomatic watchdogs concerned about state capture and elite impunity in Zimbabwe.





A SELF-INFLICTED COLLAPSE

For all his showboating, Wicknell Chivayo may now be watching his carefully curated empire collapse under the weight of his own ego — and the loose tongue of a 40-year state media loyalist.

Reuben Barwe was supposed to offer validation. Instead, he delivered a confession.

And with that, the doors to international prosecution may have just been flung wide open.

⸻

Developing story. More to follow as global authorities respond.

Yes, I want to acknowledge that Sir Wicknell deposited US$100,000 into my account and on top of the vehicle which he donated to me today. I want to thank him for his generosity. And I’ve been in service over 40 years, working for this country, being put on sanctions by the Americans and by the Europeans, but I stood first. And it is this young man who later on recognized that this man has been persistent, consistent for over 40 years, defending Zimbabwe’s interests on the box. And I’m very grateful. I also thank him and the President of the Republic for consenting that I should get this gift. Well appreciated, Sir Wicknell.



[thank you] for the gift which you have given me, a vehicle and $100,000, I have just consented to it today. May where you have removed this be added more. I appreciate that you have recognized me from the time when you were in grade two, as you said, that you actually knew my signature, Reuben Barwe, ZBC News, Harare. And I’m very grateful for having these two gifts. These are life-changing. Thank you very much.

