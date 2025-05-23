Arteta Hints at New Deal for In-Form Thomas Partey…

Sports Correspondent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that a contract extension could be in the works for midfielder Thomas Partey, praising his outstanding contributions this season.

“In terms of consistency, this has been Thomas’ best season,” Arteta said. “The way he has played, his performances, and his availability have all been exceptional. He’s a very important player for us.”

When asked directly if he wants Partey to stay at the club, Arteta simply responded, “Yeah.”

