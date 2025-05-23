Auxillia Mnangagwa Flies To France To Pose For Photos With French First Lady ?

By A Correspondent

While First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa graced the red carpet at UNESCO Africa Week in Paris this past week, many Zimbabwean women back home watched in frustration as their daily struggles went unaddressed by the very person tasked with championing their causes.

Draped in elegance and celebrated as a guest of honour by UNESCO, Dr Mnangagwa used the platform to meet with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, and discuss pressing global issues. But for many in Zimbabwe, the dazzling Paris visit highlighted a growing disconnect between political elites and the everyday woman struggling with poverty, inflation, and lack of access to basic healthcare.

“I don’t understand how she can speak about child protection in France while our own hospitals don’t even have painkillers,” said Ruvimbo, a single mother from Chitungwiza. “The women here are suffering, and we are invisible to our own leaders.”

Despite addressing topics like women empowerment and child protection during her one-hour closed-door meeting with Madame Macron, critics argue that these issues remain neglected at home. Women’s rights activists expressed disappointment that the First Lady could prioritize international diplomacy over immediate local concerns.

A government source who requested anonymity acknowledged the disconnect. “While the First Lady’s trip was diplomatically significant, the optics were unfortunate,” the source said. “There is a real and growing perception that the leadership is more concerned about international appearances than domestic impact. It’s something we need to reflect on seriously.”

Back in Zimbabwe, grassroots women’s organizations continue to plead for tangible support—from maternity wards without electricity to young girls dropping out of school due to period poverty. Many say they feel left behind.

“We’re tired of lip service,” said a community leader in Mbare. “We don’t need red carpets. We need action. We need dignity.”

As Auxillia Mnangagwa returns from her high-profile engagement abroad, the question remains: will the suffering voices of Zimbabwean women finally be heard above the applause of foreign audiences?

