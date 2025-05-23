Carlo Ancelotti Bids Farewell to Real Madrid

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid C.F. and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to bring his time as head coach of the club to an end.

Real Madrid said in a statement on Friday:

“The club wishes to express its gratitude and affection for one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football.”

Ancelotti has led the team through one of the most successful periods in our 123-year history, becoming the most decorated coach in Real Madrid’s history: 3 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 2 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies, and 2 Spanish Super Cups — totaling 15 titles over six seasons with the club.

For Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, “Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great Madridista family. We are proud to have had a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has exemplified the values of our club.”

Tomorrow, the Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to him in what will be his final match as head coach of Real Madrid.

