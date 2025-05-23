Chiwenga, Wife Steal Mnangagwa Chiredzi Show

Chiwenga and wife

By Showbiz Reporter-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, turned heads on Thursday as they made a grand appearance in striking traditional attire at the launch of the 2025 National Cultural Month in Chiredzi.

Dressed to impress, the couple arrived at Rusununguko Clinic ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who later officially launched the event. The Chiwengas effortlessly stole the limelight, drawing admiration from dignitaries, cultural practitioners, and members of the public.

This latest public appearance reflects more than a nod to heritage.

It is the latest in a series of calculated moves by Chiwenga to craft a refined public image, one far removed from the hard military persona of his past.

In recent years, the former army general has rebranded himself as a polished statesman.

His classy wedding to the eloquent and fashion-savvy Miniyothabo in 2022 set a new tone for his public life.

Since then, Chiwenga has regularly appeared in designer suits, traditional regalia, and tailored cultural outfits that signal a deliberate shift from military fatigues to presidential polish.

But behind the glamour lies deep political intrigue.

Chiwenga is the man who led the military coup in 2017 that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, paving the way for Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

Yet, insiders say he was merely used by Mnangagwa to remove Mugabe and only to be sidelined soon after.

Now, Chiwenga appears to be slowly repositioning himself for a return to centre stage.

While state media reported the Chiredzi event as a celebration of cultural identity, Zanu PF’s online propagandists, known as “Varakashi”, were quick to spin Chiwenga’s presence as an endorsement of Mnangagwa’s increasingly contested 2030 agenda, a bid to remain in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

But sources close to the Vice President insist that nothing could be further from the truth.

“This was not about 2030. Chiwenga is carefully reminding the nation—and the party—who he is and where he came from,” said one source. “He knows how Mnangagwa used him. This was about visibility, legacy, and power.”

The symbolism of launching Cultural Month in full traditional attire, in front of war veterans and liberation figures, was not lost on observers.

It was a subtle but powerful message: Chiwenga remains rooted in the liberation ethos, yet he is also prepared to lead a modern, culturally grounded Zimbabwe.

With growing unease within Zanu PF over Mnangagwa’s succession plan and reports of factional tension mounting, Chiwenga’s moves are being closely watched, not just for their fashion statements but for their political signals.

One thing is clear: he’s no longer just the general in uniform. He’s dressing for the presidency.

-ZimEye

