Dhuterere and Wife Receive Dirty Cars From Chivayo

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted two vehicles to gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere and his wife.

Chivayo, who has faced allegations of looting state funds through the Gwanda Solar Project and other scandals, announced the donation in a lengthy social media post on Friday morning.

“Today I want to celebrate two incredible individuals who have revolutionized gospel music in Zimbabwe and beyond, particularly through their apostolic-style hymns,” Chivayo wrote. “From ‘Dare Guru’ to ‘Mweya Ndisesekedze,’ your music has united the nation, brought hope to the distressed, and been present at major events – including Zanu PF rallies.”

He revealed that two brand new white Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD6 vehicles were ready for collection at Faramatsi Motors in Harare. He also pledged an additional cash gift: USD $50,000 for Mambo Dhuterere and USD $100,000 for his wife, acknowledging her role as “the backbone of the home.”

Addressing recent media speculation about the couple’s strained marriage, Chivayo expressed concern over reports they were living apart and referenced ongoing legal issues involving Mai Dhuterere. He clarified that the delay in gifting a vehicle was due to Dhuterere’s earlier public statement that he wasn’t in need of one, rather than any bad luck attributed to his wife.

“I have always respected your wife’s strength and support. She has been a vital part of your success,” Chivayo said, urging the couple to reconcile for the sake of their children and their shared Christian values.

Reflecting on his own experience with a broken marriage, Chivayo added: “You still have a chance to save what is precious. Let your love be restored, and may your union inspire others.”

