Fight On, We Are With You People’s President, Ailing Diaspora Woman Tells Advocate Chamisa

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

HARARE – Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa on Friday revealed he had an emotional phone conversation with an elderly Zimbabwean woman based in the United Kingdom, whose heartfelt words reignited his political resolve and hope for the country.

The former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president said the caller, a woman in her 80s whom he referred to as “Mama Nobuhle,” reached out to him despite her frail health and shared a powerful testimony of love for Zimbabwe and deep sorrow over its current state.

“Today, I received a call that touched my heart deeply,” Chamisa shared. “It was from a senior citizen, in her 80s, who now lives in the UK. Somehow, she had to search high and low to get my number. When she said ‘hello,’ I immediately knew I had to stop and listen.”

According to Chamisa, Mama Nobuhle has both heart and kidney conditions and relies on the UK’s public healthcare system for regular treatment. However, her longing to return to Zimbabwe remains undiminished.

“She said, ‘The desire is always to return home. But how can I? There are no functioning hospitals, no proper medicine, and electricity is not even guaranteed — and for someone in my condition, it’s essential.’”

Mama Nobuhle praised the UK for its support system but criticized Zimbabwe’s deteriorating public services, blaming current and former government officials for looting and collapsing state institutions.

“‘Scarf man, KT, WC and all who are pillaging national resources have destroyed Zimbabwe,’ she told me,” Chamisa recounted. “‘KT was once under Pastor Bhebhe’s care in Gweru, and he came from a humble background. No one has ever explained how he made his fortune.’”

She went further, expressing her anger and frustration: “What they’ve done makes me so furious. I just hope one day they will face justice.”

Despite her pain, Mama Nobuhle made a passionate appeal to Chamisa to continue fighting for change. “‘Please, don’t tell me you’ll leave politics,’ she said. ‘I know it is you who must lead Zimbabwe into a better future. I believe in you.’”

The call, Chamisa said, left a lasting impression and renewed his determination.

“This encounter is the wind beneath my wings. It reminded me of why I must continue. Zimbabweans — even those who have lived abroad for years — still carry the hope of returning to a functioning Zimbabwe. This is not just political. It’s personal, it’s spiritual, and it’s national,” he said.

“To Mama Nobuhle and every Zimbabwean at home and abroad, I assure you — I am clear on what must be done. It shall be done, by God’s grace, without delay. We will be happy again. #HappySoon #HappyAgain #GodIsInIt.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...