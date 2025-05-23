Love Your Country, Be Proud Of Your Nation, Mnangagwa Accuses Citizens Of Shunning Own Culture

By A Correspondent

CHIREDZI – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to take pride in their country and heritage, urging citizens to embrace unity and celebrate the nation’s cultural diversity.

Speaking during the launch of the National Culture Month commemorations at Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi District, Masvingo Province, the ZANU PF leader emphasized the importance of national identity and patriotism in shaping a resilient society.

“Be proud of your country, be proud of your heritage,” Mnangagwa said. “Cultural diversity is meant to unite people, not divide them. Let us continue to celebrate our roots and values as Zimbabweans.”

The event, which ran under the theme “Celebrating Indigenous Voice,” brought together traditional leaders, government officials, artists, and community members to reflect on the country’s cultural richness and promote inclusivity.

Mnangagwa also praised what he termed the achievements of the Second Republic in fostering national cohesion.

“The Second Republic has made strides in uniting our people. We have opened up spaces for cultural expression and empowered communities to take ownership of their traditions,” he claimed.

Critics, however, argue that the government’s repeated emphasis on unity often sidelines voices calling for political reforms and greater freedoms. Despite the president’s optimistic tone, some Zimbabweans view such declarations as attempts to paper over deep-seated divisions and economic struggles affecting ordinary citizens.

Nonetheless, the president remained resolute in his message of cultural pride and patriotism.

“Our heritage defines who we are. As a nation, we must promote our languages, customs, and traditional practices to ensure that future generations know where they come from,” Mnangagwa told the crowd.

As the commemorations continue throughout May, the government has pledged to support artists, cultural institutions, and indigenous knowledge systems—though many await to see if those promises will translate into tangible action.

