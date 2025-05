Malema calls for justice

Spread the love

United States of America is threatened by EFF, President Julias Malema’s call for justice as this was revealed by the recent visit to USA by the President of South Africa and the main agenda was Malema, though not sure about the closed doors meeting with Donald Trump. The whole of the Oval Office had to switch off lights in DC to watch Malema’s old video that is a clear sign that Trump is afraid of Malema Movement.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...