Mashofe Turns DJ, Rocks The Airwaves

By Showbiz Reporter- He is not just hauling cargo—he’s hauling culture, comedy, and community spirit across Southern Africa.

Meet Tawanda Manyemba, better known on the highways and in the headphones as DJ Gono or simply Mashofe, the trucker-turned-DJ who’s revolutionising life on the road, one broadcast at a time.

From the cab of his 18-wheeler, Mashofe has built a mobile media empire, live-streaming music mixes, road safety tips, and off-the-cuff banter to a loyal audience of fellow drivers navigating the long, lonely stretches between Zimbabwe, the DRC, Botswana, Namibia, and beyond.

“My truck isn’t just for transporting goods anymore,” says Mashofe. “It’s a moving studio, a place where drivers can tune in, laugh a little, learn something—and stay alert on the road.”

And tune in they do.

With his booming voice, infectious energy, and sharp wit, Mashofe has become a roadside sensation. His broadcasts—sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartfelt—offer a welcome break from the grind of endless miles. Think music, commentary, and community updates delivered with the charisma of a seasoned radio host and the authenticity of a man who knows the potholes firsthand.

What started as a hobby has morphed into a lifeline. From traffic updates and border news to soul-soothing tunes and motivational chats, DJ Gono is creating a digital convoy of truckers who feel seen, heard, and valued.

“Our journeys can be tough and lonely,” he says. “But when I go live, I remind every driver out there—we’re not alone. We’re a family.”

The rise of DJ Gono is more than just a feel-good story—it’s a glimpse into how digital platforms are transforming even the most traditional industries. In a job that’s often overlooked, he’s become a cultural beacon, blending entertainment with empowerment and turning trucking into a shared experience.

His voice now echoes far beyond the cab, inspiring a new kind of hero: the working-class creative using tech to build community, beat isolation, and redefine the narrative.

So next time you hear music blaring from a passing rig, don’t be surprised if it’s DJ Gono behind the wheel—driving Southern Africa into a brighter, bolder future, one broadcast at a time.

