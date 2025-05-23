Mnangagwa Administration Mocks Striking Teachers…

By A Correspondent

HARARE – A wave of discontent is sweeping through Zimbabwe’s education sector, as teachers from various unions under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (FOZEU) have announced they will begin an indefinite strike on Tuesday, May 26, 2025, demanding a significant salary adjustment and better working conditions.

The educators are calling for their monthly salaries to be raised to US$1,250, arguing that the current remuneration is far below the cost of living and undermines their ability to perform their duties with dignity.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, FOZEU secretary-general Obert Masaraure wrote: “We are formally notifying the ministry that educators under FOZEU will be engaging in an indefinite strike starting May 26. This decision reflects our members’ desperation after repeated appeals for fair wages went unanswered.”

Masaraure emphasized that the strike is a last resort and said teachers will hold peaceful pickets at their workplaces. “This is not an act of rebellion,” he stated. “It is a call for justice. Teachers are merely asking for the means to survive, commute to work, and support their families.”

The unions involved in the action include the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Education Union of Zimbabwe, Professional Educators Union of Zimbabwe, and the Zimbabwe Visually Impaired Teachers Union. They met in Harare this week and unanimously resolved to proceed with the industrial action after what they described as “fruitless dialogue” with authorities.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education responded critically to the announcement, downplaying the scale of the protest.

“This so-called strike is nothing more than noise from a few politically motivated individuals parading as educators,” a ministry spokesperson said. “It does not reflect the stance of the majority of hardworking and committed teachers.”

However, teachers across the country have consistently lamented what they say are appalling working conditions, delayed salary reviews, and the ineffectiveness of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) in addressing their concerns.

As the standoff intensifies, students and parents are bracing for potential disruptions to the school calendar, while educators hold firm, insisting the strike will continue until government acts on their demands.

