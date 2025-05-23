Mnangagwa Praises “Bootlicking” Traditional Leaders

By A Correspondent

CHIREDZI – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again stirred controversy after openly praising traditional leaders for their loyalty and role in preserving Zimbabwean culture—remarks critics say expose a deeper political agenda that blurs the line between cultural stewardship and partisan allegiance.

Speaking Thursday at the launch of National Culture Month commemorations in Chiredzi, Mnangagwa commended chiefs and headmen for their unwavering support of government programs and their efforts to “safeguard national heritage.”

His comments, however, drew immediate scrutiny from opposition figures and civil society organizations who argue that traditional leaders have increasingly become mouthpieces for the ruling ZANU PF party.

“Our traditional leaders are reliable custodians of our culture and heritage,” said Mnangagwa. “They stand firm in their values and are helping carry forward the legacy of Zimbabwean identity.”

But beyond the rhetoric of cultural preservation lies a growing concern. In many rural communities, traditional leaders are accused of acting as de facto political commissars, coercing villagers into supporting ZANU PF and often denying services or aid to those seen as opposition sympathizers.

“We all know what’s really going on,” said a villager in Chivi, who requested anonymity. “You can’t get farming inputs or food aid unless you’re seen at ZANU PF meetings or rallies. The chief keeps a list.”

While Mnangagwa emphasized the Second Republic’s commitment to empowering artists and cultural practitioners—saying, “The Second Republic also remains committed in empowering artists and cultural practitioners in our society who are important in enshrining diversity and peace for future generations”—many see this as window dressing in a larger game of consolidating rural loyalty ahead of future elections.

A local civic rights advocate, who spoke on condition of anonymity, criticized the remarks. “What the president calls loyalty, we call manipulation. Traditional leaders are supposed to serve everyone in their communities, not campaign for political parties.”

Despite constitutional provisions requiring neutrality from traditional leaders, the growing alignment between the chieftaincy and the ruling party continues to raise alarms about political fairness and democratic accountability.

As National Culture Month unfolds under the theme of unity and diversity, the irony is not lost on many Zimbabweans: culture is being celebrated, but democracy in rural areas remains under quiet siege.

