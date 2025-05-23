Mnangagwa Rangers Seriously Faulty, Manufacturer Announces In Global Recall

By Farai D Hove | MASVINGO, ZIMBABWE – 18 April 2025 — It has emerged that the Ford Rangers used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security team during his arrival in Masvingo — on the same day he narrowly escaped injury in a faulty helicopter — is now officially under a global safety recall.

According to an urgent bulletin issued by the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the 2024 Ford Ranger models, are being recalled over a dangerous front suspension defect. The issue lies in the front lower control arm (FLCA), which may have been incorrectly fitted on the left-hand side of the vehicle. This defect can lead to sudden loss of steering control, posing a serious risk of crashes and injuries.

The NCC warns that this potentially catastrophic fault could result in complete loss of control of the vehicle, especially at high speeds or during emergency maneuvers — exactly the conditions often encountered during VIP and presidential convoy movements.

“The separation of the joint may result in loss of control of the affected wheel, with the corresponding effect on vehicle handling increasing,” the Commission states. “This may increase the risk of a crash or injury.”

The recall affects at least 25 vehicles in South Africa and Botswana alone, with more suspected across the SADC region. These vehicles, distributed throughout Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland, have now been flagged for urgent inspection and repair.



A Double Mechanical Threat

Mnangagwa’s arrival in Masvingo drew public attention after he travelled in the same model helicopter that nearly killed his pilot in 2024 — a move already described as reckless by aviation experts. But the situation now appears doubly dangerous as the Ford Ranger he used for the final leg of his trip is part of the defective fleet.

Eyewitnesses captured Mnangagwa being chauffeured in a grey Ranger shortly after touchdown — a vehicle many considered symbolic of elite power and rural outreach. Now, that same car has become a symbol of corporate and political oversight failure.

Ford South Africa Responds

Ford has since confirmed the recall and is offering free repairs to affected customers. Owners are advised to check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and contact their nearest dealership immediately.

“Consumers are required to contact the nearest authorised dealership for an appointment to have the defect repaired,” the NCC emphasized.

The recall places a glaring spotlight on both the safety protocols around the President’s transport and Ford’s quality assurance failures, particularly as more reports emerge from customers experiencing engine failures and part shortages.

Public Safety and Political Optics

This development is expected to raise questions about the vetting of official vehicles, especially during state functions. Critics argue the president’s public relations optics now border on recklessness, citing back-to-back reliance on faulty aircraft and faulty ground transport in a single high-profile trip.

As Zimbabweans mark Independence Day under flooded tents and malfunctioning logistics, the mechanical misfortunes dogging Mnangagwa have taken on both political and symbolic weight.

Is it negligence, or a series of ominous signs?

One thing is clear: both the skies and the roads are no longer predictable under his watch.

Developing story…

