Armed Unit Abducts Gomwe’s Mother in Crackdown Over Military Petition

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare – 23 May 2025 – More than eight armed men were Friday dispatched in a targeted operation to track down four Zimbabweans behind a petition recently submitted to the military demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s immediate retirement.

The dramatic move follows the submission earlier this week of a formal petition to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), calling for Mnangagwa’s removal on grounds of incapacitation and corruption. The document, stamped and acknowledged by military officials, has reportedly unsettled the President and triggered high-level security responses.

ZimEye understands that Gomwe’s mother was abducted Friday evening at around 8pm from her home in Budiriro, Harare, and transported to her son’s rural homestead in Zvimba. The operation is part of an ongoing manhunt for Gifford Gomwe, one of the petition’s main authors, alongside Tawanda Jena, Rose Chirenje, and Sarudzai Rushwaya.

The President, who has not publicly commented on the matter, is accused of instructing the armed men.

His spokesperson George Charamba appeared to weigh in cryptically via social media, directing a jab at ZimEye editor and the Gold Mafia documentary researching founder Simba Chikanza, tweeting: “Hauneti here nhai Simba – WHEN DO YOU GET TIRED?”

President Mnangagwa operates a zero tolerance to dissenting voices’ policy with which he states that anyone opposing the extension of his presidential term will have their days on earth reduced as a consequence.

On their way from Harare to Zvimba, the unnamed men decided to dump Gomwe’s 72 year old mother, Edna Musarurwa.

“When they took my mother from Harare when they were approaching Norton at Karina, they dunpled her near the road block that’s close to the Norton police station,” Gomwe told ZimEye.

He continued saying, “This is now a clear abduction case that is being arranged by a small group in the ruling upper class.”

Meanwhile, sources confirm that the original petition remains secured and untampered with in military files. The contents invoke Section 212 of the Constitution, a clause empowering the defence forces to uphold the Constitution, peace, and rule of law.

Military insiders say the petition is being treated internally as a quasi-legal instrument – a “lawsuit” against Mnangagwa – and has generated significant support among mid- and lower-ranking officers. The President is reportedly furious that ZDF officials received the document without rejecting it.

The latest clampdown mirrors a similar operation carried out against activist Blessed Geza in March, in what analysts see as a widening attempt to silence dissenters and prevent a military-political shift.

President Mnangagwa was reached for comment.



Gomwe’s whereabouts where unclear at the time of writing, although he briefly notified ZimEye hinting he is safe, though unsettled.

The ministry of defence was reached for comment and none was availed at the time of writing. – ZimEye | LIVE BROADCAST FOLLOWS

Developing…

