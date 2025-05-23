No Public Exams On May 26, ZIMSEC Tells Candidates

By A Correspondent

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has officially confirmed that no Ordinary Level or Advanced Level public examinations will be written on Monday, 26 May 2025, due to the observance of the Africa Day holiday.

In a public notice issued this week, ZIMSEC reminded candidates that the June examination session will commence on Friday, 23 May 2025. However, Monday, 26 May will be a non-examination day.

“Reminder to all ZIMSEC Ordinary Level and Advanced Level June examination candidates! Examinations begin on Friday, 23 May 2025. Please note, there will be no exam on Monday, 26 May 2025 due to the Africa Day holiday,” read the statement.

While Africa Day is celebrated annually on 25 May, the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. In accordance with Zimbabwe’s public holiday laws, when a holiday falls on a weekend, it is observed on the next working day — in this case, Monday, 26 May.

Originally, some candidates were scheduled to write key subjects such as English and Combined Science on that Monday, but ZIMSEC has now revised the timetable to accommodate the national holiday.

A ZIMSEC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained, “We are committed to ensuring that all candidates have a fair and undisrupted examination experience. The change reflects our adherence to national regulations around public holidays.”

The revised timetable is expected to be shared with schools and candidates in due course to avoid confusion and ensure smooth administration of the examinations.

Candidates and schools have been urged to stay alert to further updates and prepare accordingly for the adjusted exam schedule.

