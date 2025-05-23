Ramaphosa Is A Coward, Declares Malema…

By A Correspondent

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has sharply condemned the recent joint press briefing held by President Cyril Ramaphosa and former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing both leaders of vilifying EFF Commander in Chief Julius Malema and undermining South Africa’s constitutional principles. The fiery statement follows a tense exchange in Washington, where Trump confronted Ramaphosa with discredited claims of a so-called “white genocide” and aired controversial footage featuring Malema.

According to the EFF, what was framed as a diplomatic engagement quickly devolved into a personal attack on Malema and the party’s agenda for land reform and economic justice. The EFF criticized Ramaphosa for aligning himself with white business elites and accused him of denouncing rulings from South Africa’s highest courts, which previously upheld the historical and cultural significance of the struggle-era chant “Kill the Boer.”

In a strongly worded statement, the EFF characterized the meeting as “an interaction dominated by white privileged men” and a clear sign of collusion between the ANC, white capital, and Trump’s political machine. The party also voiced serious concern over what it calls an imperialist attempt to reverse progressive laws such as land expropriation without compensation.

See statement below:

EFF

ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS

EFF STATEMENT ON THE JOINT PRESS BRIEFING BY CYRIL RAMAPHOSA AND DONALD TRUMP REGARDING CONDITIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND CIC JULIUS MALEMA

Wednesday, 21 May 2025

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken note of the press briefing held jointly by the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The meeting, which came under the pretext of discussing diplomatic, trade and economic relations, ended up being a discussion about the President and Commander in Chief of the EFF Julius Malema and his correct and principled position regarding the return of the land to African people, and the return of the means of production into the hands of the African majority.

In what comes as no surprise, Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation which was constituted by the likes of Stellenbosch racist billionaire Johann Rupert, Donald Trump’s golfing buddy Ernie Els, and Minister of Agriculture and leader of the racist Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen, was an interaction dominated by white privileged men, who have amassed wealth at the expense of African people, who spent a majority of the time expressing their hatred of the EFF and of its leader Julius Malema.

Trump proceeded to play numerous clips of the President of the EFF wherein our leader spoke correctly about the unequal distribution of land in South Africa and sang the chant “Kill The Boer, Kill The Farmer”, which is a song that expresses the desire to destroy the system of white minority control over the resources of South Africa. This liberation chant was considered as part of African heritage by the Equality Court, which also said the song could not be interpreted literally. The Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court of South Africa then ratified this decision.

In an act of cowardice, Cyril Ramaphosa blatantly denounced the rulings of the courts of the country he is a President of, and this was then followed by insults from John Steenhuisen who then confirmed that they reached a pact with the African National Congress (ANC) to keep the EFF out of power. This pact was a clear collusion to prevent genuine transformation in South Africa. Additionally, this meeting between Ramaphosa and Trump has led to the inadvertent confirmation of the consolidation of the 2024 alliance between white minority capital and the neoliberal and counter-revolutionary ANC.

Johann Rupert then followed, identifying the CIC Julius Malema as his enemy for over 10 years, and then citing their relationship since Julius Malema’s days in the once vibrant ANC Youth League. The true intentions of the meeting were then revealed as Rupert went on to lobby for the allowing of Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in South Africa.

The dominance of white male voices in the entire interaction proves and vindicates the EFF that the delegation was one that sought to make assurances to Trump that the transformation agenda of South Africa is one that can be compromised on upon negotiation. All of the utterances by Ramaphosa’s delegation point to a devious plot to rekindle relations with a maniacal Trump administration by sacrificing our sovereignty at the altar of convenience.

The South African delegation was at pains to explain how they have no interest in redressing the unequal patterns of land ownership in South Africa using what is now constitutionally provisioned as nil compensation through the Expropriation Act. The entire delegation failed dismally at countering the false narrative of a white genocide in South Africa, by contrasting the narrative through evidence-based statistics and data around crime in our country that affects all South Africans.

South Africa has been embarrassed by a delegation that was contradicting itself, that abandoned judicial decisions, and at times was simply grovelling and lying.

The EFF is proud that its legislative and political agenda, led by the President and Commander in Chief Julius Malema, has shaken the corridors of imperialism in Washington. Our Commander in Chief can be considered in the lines of great revolutionaries, as Donald Trump in his illiterate rants has called for his arrest for daring to call for land expropriation without compensation. As a result, the EFF is concerned by this call that something must be done to stop the EFF President from chanting a liberation heritage song.

Therefore, the EFF will continue to keenly follow the developments in Washington and reiterates that we will oppose any compromising of our laws to allow for Starlink to operate in South Africa, and we will oppose any reversal of transformative legislation including that which will allow for expropriation of land.

We will defend our constitutional democracy and never bow and succumb to imperialism. All those opposed to the dominance of the few by the many must never fear and must chant loudly against the system of oppression.

Dhubula iBhulu! Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer! Victory is Certain!

