Rutendo Matinyarare Deletes Own FB White Assault Story

Matinyarare Undermines Own White Assault Claims in Twitter U-Turn

Harare – 16 May 2025

Prominent activist and Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement spokesperson, Rutendo Matinyarare, has sparked fresh controversy after contradicting his own widely publicised claims of being assaulted by a white motorist in South Africa.

Initially, Matinyarare posted graphic images of facial injuries, accusing an unnamed white man of attacking him with brass knuckles in a road rage incident. The dramatic photos, which circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), were intended to frame the altercation as racially motivated abuse.



However, in a surprising reversal, Matinyarare admitted on 15 May that he had pressured the alleged attacker into writing an account of the incident—contrary to his earlier portrayal of being an innocent victim. “While you think he is attention seeking, I was busy pressuring the guy I fought with to put the story in writing… in case he wanted to open a malicious assault case,” Matinyarare wrote in a now-viral post.

He added: “This tactic worked and deescalated the threat… I am a strategist, guys,” suggesting the injury claim may have been exaggerated or manipulated to gain the upper hand legally.

The contradiction has sparked backlash, with critics accusing Matinyarare of fabricating or inflating the incident for attention and political capital. Responding mockingly, his online nemesis “Prophet” DrCde Madzibaba Adamski wrote: “Things that never happened,” and dismissed Matinyarare as a “moron.”

Screenshots shared by Matinyarare himself also reveal WhatsApp exchanges in which the other party expresses regret and tries to reconcile—further undermining the narrative of a racially charged attack.

Legal analysts warn that such conduct may amount to obstruction or misuse of legal process if the incident is proven to be falsified.

The debacle has left Matinyarare’s credibility in question, as observers note the irony of an anti-sanctions activist potentially exploiting racial tensions for personal vindication.

— ZimEye Newsroom

