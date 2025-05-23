Tamsanqa Mlilo on DD

Spread the love

I was rummaging through my modest library and stumbled upon some interesting facts about the late Dr Dumiso Dabengwa.

Sometime in 1988 he fielded questions.

A journalist asked, “Do you think your contribution in the struggle has been appreciated? For instance, do you think if you died, you would be buried at Heroes Acre?

Dumiso Dabengwa: (Chuckle) “I made my contribution to liberate my country. It got its independence, and that ends there. All that I look forward to is to see the country develop- to see the ideals for which we struggled recognised and put into practice”.

Journalist: “Do you feel bitter with the authorities over your arrest and detention, or is there any mutual bitterness between you and them?”

DD. “I did as any human being would have done. I had my own bitterness about the way I was treated. But I did not-and still do not- begrudge anybody because I think in the first place somehow, somewhere, someone was misled and failed to realise our complete innocence in all the allegations made against us.”

I was shattered when news started filtering in that Dr Dumiso Dabengwa had passed on. His death robbed Zimbabwe of a formidable voice of reason and moderation. Death be not proud. The late senior Zapu leader and Zipra commander was a man of courage and moderation and his demise left a permanent void in Zimbabwe.

I was never close to him, but what I know is mostly gleaned from secondary sources, largely from comrades who served under him during the protracted liberation struggle.

All of them without exception have expressed much admiration and regard for the revered fallen hero.

I vividly recall intensely following his Treason Trial on BBC Focus on Africa for updates and any developments. I also checked The Newsweek and Time magazines.

I was overcome with anger and desperation when Dumiso Dabengwa and his colleagues were detained after acquittal by the highest court in the land.

That sombre day will remain ingrained in my memory for a long time. They had to languish at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for many years at the pleasure of the Prime Minister Robert Mugabe.

Even the late Zapu leader Dr Joshua Nkomo during the launch of his memoirs in London, Nkomo: The Story of My Life, expressed his disgust and dismay at the continued detention of top Zipra commanders after their acquittal by the courts. They were eventually released after spending almost half a decade at the notorious Chikurubi prison.

Sadly, General Lookout Masuku did not survive the prison years. He died in chains.

The vindictive Zanu PF regime had callously turned down the Zapu request to temporarily release Dabengwa to bury his friend and colleague General Lookout Masuku. The late Zimbabwe National Army Deputy Commander General Lookout Masuku was eventually laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery in the outskirts of Bulawayo city.

My first encounter with Dumiso Dabengwa was at Large City Hall during a performance by Amandla Cultural Ensemble. I got an opportunity to greet him and wish him well as he had just been released from detention.

The second time was in South Africa through Joshua Mhambi. I dropped everything that day to meet DD. I had some burning questions related to the exile years in Zambia, execution of the liberation struggle and his wasted years in Mugabe’s jail. He was candid and forthright in his responses. Dr Dabengwa was a national asset and an inexhaustible fountain of knowledge and wisdom.

The meeting started early in the evening and stretched until morning.

That same night, we had our tea moment with President Jacob Zuma at his house.

Although Dr Dumiso Dabengwa sadly passed away a few years ago, his memories will linger on forever. He was a true liberation hero and consistently upheld the values and ethos of the liberation struggle as espoused by the late ZAPU leader Dr Joshua Nkomo and his peers.

Dumiso Dabengwa was laid to rest next to His Mother and Father in Ntabazinduna. A Memorial Service was held today in Ntabazinduna,

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...