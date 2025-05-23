Trump’s Sad Ignorance Could Make Julius Malema President Of SA

THIRD EYE ANALYSIS

Trump’s White House Meeting Backfires: Malema’s Rise, Ramaphosa’s Poise, and South Africa’s Global Spotlight

By Dr. Raymond Chamba

In a world that’s increasingly defined by spectacle, symbolism, and seismic political realignments, the recent White House engagements between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa may have just redrawn the global political canvas—unexpectedly handing Julius Malema a golden coronation.

Let me take a different view on what has just unfolded.

Circulating pictures paired against each other

What we witnessed was not merely a diplomatic courtesy call or the airing of grievances about South African farm murders. No. This moment spiraled far beyond its intended script. It became a global catalyst. The South African cause has now gone planetary. And as the world hurtles toward the 2028 election cycle in both South Africa and the United States, this spectacle revealed deeper truths: ideological confrontations are becoming existential, not just electoral.

⸻

A Clash of Worlds—and Orders

The Trump doctrine, now in its second iteration, is no longer just a clash of cultures—it’s a declaration of indifference to everything that does not serve immediate, transactional self-interest. In that worldview, decency, continuity, and diplomacy are foreign concepts. Trump’s America is not just post-truth—it is post-ally, post-principle, and dangerously post-moral.

But President Ramaphosa’s handling of this moment was nothing short of remarkable. With calm dignity, restraint, and strategic clarity, Ramaphosa did not only address Trump. He addressed the world. “Rama-poise” was on full display—statesmanship in the face of provocation.

And in that quiet, deliberate grace, he may have unintentionally elevated his most vocal domestic rival.

⸻

Malema: Anointed by Absence, Empowered by the Spectacle

Julius Malema was not in the room, but somehow he emerged as the central figure. The corporate-political elite pushing a Government of National Unity (GNU) in South Africa may seek to sideline the “rabble rousers” of the EFF and MK Party, but this White House moment turned that strategy on its head.

The message sent—perhaps unintentionally—was clear: Malema is inevitable.

In trying to control the narrative, the establishment handed it to him for free.

He doesn’t need to fight for visibility anymore. The world saw, the lights dimmed, and the stage was set. What we witnessed was a silent coronation, conducted with the very gravitas that elite institutions thought they had reserved for more “acceptable” leaders.

And now? He shall never lack friends. He shall never lack resources.

⸻

The Global Reverberations

This isn’t just about South Africa. Everything that happens now, especially in the era of instantaneous digital consumption and surveillance, spills over borders. The struggle for Western democratic identity—a contested, fragile, ongoing experiment—is now playing out on African soil, too.

If American institutions—so historically selective in their moral judgments—cannot express unambiguous support for a stable South African center, then capital and influence will inevitably shift toward the forces they once feared. But here’s the twist: those very forces now look attractive in a world tired of hypocrisy and double standards.

Investment will flow—not just for profit, but for alignment. South Africa is now the global theatre of economic intrigue and political transformation.

⸻

The Soundtrack of a New Age: Grand Political Amapiano

We are entering a new reality—a grand performance where politics is being choreographed to the rhythmic unpredictability of Amapiano. Noisy, layered, youthful, rebellious, and unforgettable. South Africa is no longer on the periphery. It is the main stage.

The 2025 White House meeting crystallized the fights ahead—in both South Africa and America. The traditional order underestimated the power of political optics in the age of algorithmic acceleration. They forgot that narratives now move faster than policy, and those who control symbolism control sentiment.

Whether you hate him or love him, prepare yourselves for the idea of President Julius Malema. This was not the end of a chapter. It was the beginning of a new political genre.

We will watch. We will listen. Welcome to the Amapiano of global realignment.

Dr. Raymond Chamba

Third Eye Commentary

