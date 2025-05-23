Tshabangu–Mnangagwa GNU Deal Blows Up

By A Correspondent- A secret pact between controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to establish a Government of National Unity (GNU) that would extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028 has been exposed, sparking a fresh political storm.

Tshabangu reportedly told legislators aligned with him that the deal guarantees their continued presence in Parliament beyond the 2028 elections under the proposed GNU framework.

The startling revelation was made during a closed-door caucus meeting with 20 MPs and senators loyal to Tshabangu at Parliament yesterday. His remarks have intensified suspicions that he is colluding with Zanu PF to undermine the main opposition and erode its electoral gains.

In a separate meeting held on the same day in Harare, CCC faction leader Jameson Timba addressed 45 CCC MPs and senators, highlighting deepening fractures within the opposition party.

A statement issued by Tshabangu’s faction declared:

“The party leadership reiterated the importance of constructive engagement with the government and key stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to national economic recovery and long-term development, extending beyond 2028.

The caucus reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a genuine national dialogue process that will pave the way for an inclusive government of national unity to stabilise the country and reset the democratic agenda.”

The comments have triggered outrage across opposition circles, with critics viewing them as confirmation of a behind-the-scenes alliance designed to legitimise Mnangagwa’s disputed 2023 election victory and facilitate a power-sharing arrangement that sidelines the legitimate opposition leadership.

Since controversially recalling dozens of CCC legislators, Tshabangu has consistently been accused of advancing Zanu PF’s interests. His recall letters were swiftly endorsed by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda—a senior Zanu PF politburo member—despite legal and constitutional objections. This allowed Zanu PF to reclaim parliamentary ground through by-elections, effectively dismantling CCC’s legislative dominance.

Speaking to NewsDay, Timba dismissed Tshabangu’s GNU claims as “a fantasy orchestrated by his Zanu PF handlers.”

“The attempt by Sengezo Tshabangu, having learned from his handlers to rig himself into the bona fide leadership of the CCC through a caucus, collapsed like a deck of cards when only 21 legislators turned up,” Timba said.

“Our caucus was well-attended, with 45 present and eight apologies.”

Tshabangu has long been accused of acting as a Zanu PF proxy, with his public statements, apparent immunity from legal scrutiny, and behind-the-scenes meetings with state actors feeding growing suspicions. His latest push for a GNU is widely seen as part of a broader strategy to neutralise the opposition ahead of the 2028 elections.

Analysts warn that any GNU born out of backroom deals and not through a legitimate electoral mandate risks entrenching authoritarian rule under the pretense of national unity—while sidelining the democratic will of Zimbabwean citizens.

