Former Morgan Tsvangirai Aide Brutally Murdered In Harare

By A Correspondent

Rangarirai Spencer Ndemera, a former security aide to the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has been brutally murdered under disturbing circumstances at his home in Glen View, Harare.

Ndemera, who ran a catering business and also served as a caretaker at a local property, was reportedly assaulted by tenants last week. His body was later discovered by neighbours after he had gone missing for several days.

“He was last seen on Friday,” said one neighbour. “We started getting worried when he didn’t answer calls or come out of the house. That’s when we alerted the police.”

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident, with the circumstances surrounding Ndemera’s death still unclear. Local residents suspect foul play and are calling for a swift response from authorities.

Victor Chifodya, a former Ward 30 councillor in Glen View and a lifelong acquaintance of Ndemera, expressed shock and demanded justice. “I knew Spencer since we were boys. He was quiet and hardworking. Whoever did this must be brought to book,” he said.

The community is now rallying around Ndemera’s elderly mother and young daughter, who are reportedly in distress. His wife passed away in 2018, leaving the two as his only immediate family.

“He was the only breadwinner,” a concerned neighbour noted. “We are worried about what will happen to his mother and child now.”

