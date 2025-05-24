Is Gen. Chiwenga Really “History”? A Look at Mwanawevhu’s Claim

Mwanawevhu’s comment

NEWS ANALYSIS: Is General Chiwenga Really “History”? A Look at Mwanawevhu’s Provocative Claim Amid a Military Petition Against Mnangagwa

By Dorrothy Moyo

24 May 2025

Tichatonga Mwanawevhu’s bold Facebook post declaring General Constantino Chiwenga “history” has triggered heated debate, especially as it emerges that the military has formally accepted a petition calling for the retirement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa — the very man Chiwenga is accused of selling out to. Mwanawevhu’s post, accompanied by a 2018 image of a visibly frail Chiwenga, suggests that the retired general no longer commands influence and has abandoned his comrades for self-preservation.

But how accurate, or perhaps premature, is this conclusion?

1.

The “Chiwenga is History” Claim

Mwanawevhu asserts that Chiwenga is finished — mentally and politically — arguing that he long ago sold out, opting for survival over resistance. He implies that Chiwenga is now merely a passenger in Zimbabwe’s political journey, with others like Valerio Sibanda and Kudakwashe Tagwirei poised to take centre stage.

This claim rests on two major premises:

That Chiwenga no longer holds leverage within the military or ZANU PF, and

That the ongoing succession manoeuvres exclude him.

While it is true that Chiwenga has appeared absent in key political decisions and has seemingly aligned himself with Mnangagwa since the post-2017 coup dispensation, it’s too soon to declare his political obituary.

2.

The Petition to Retire Mnangagwa

The most compelling counterpoint to Mwanawevhu’s narrative is the recent development where military officers accepted — and stamped — a constitutional petition led by civilians calling for President Mnangagwa’s retirement due to incapacitation and corruption. This signals fractures within the security sector, which remains Zimbabwe’s ultimate power broker.

If Chiwenga were truly a spent force, as suggested, then such a petition would never reach a military desk without immediate rejection. His very legacy is built on decisive moves within the military, including the 2017 ouster of Robert Mugabe. The military’s quiet acceptance of the petition suggests one of two things:

Either Chiwenga is strategically silent but supportive of Mnangagwa’s exit, or

He has lost control, but others within the military are now taking the baton — a scenario that would still trace its lineage to his legacy.

3.

Tagwirei’s Political Entry and Sibanda’s Rise

Mwanawevhu hints at a “Tagwirei-Sibanda” future, with the fuel tycoon stepping into politics and the army commander Valerio Sibanda replacing Kembo Mohadi. Indeed, Tagwirei’s growing visibility and political ambitions are no secret. However, his entry does not equate to Chiwenga’s total irrelevance — not unless the military officially casts him off, which has not yet happened.

4.

Health, Image, and Reality

The use of a 2018 photo of a sickly Chiwenga is a powerful visual statement but misleading in real-time analysis. Chiwenga has since made several recoveries and resumed visible government roles. Using outdated imagery to support claims of his current weakness diminishes the objectivity of the argument.

Conclusion:

Mwanawevhu’s analysis reflects a growing public frustration with Chiwenga’s silence and perceived capitulation, but declaring him “history” may be premature. The military’s quiet rebellion through the petition process could indicate either Chiwenga’s subtle resurgence or a legacy that outlives his active involvement.

Until there is a decisive move — either by Chiwenga or against him — his role in Zimbabwe’s fluid power matrix remains ambiguous but far from finished.

