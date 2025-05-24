Malema Mocks Trump and Ramaphosa: “Old Men Gossiping About Me”

By A Correspondent

South African opposition leader Julius Malema has hit back at a high-profile meeting between U.S. former President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling it nothing more than “a group of old men gossiping about me.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the sharp remark after reports emerged that Trump paused the meeting at the White House to show a video clip of Malema chanting the controversial slogan “Kill the Boer,” a chant that has drawn international attention.

Trump reportedly used the moment to raise concerns over what he described as the ongoing “killing” and displacement of white farmers in South Africa, echoing long-standing claims of so-called “white genocide” — a narrative Malema forcefully rejects.

“There is no significant amount of intelligence evidence about white genocide,” Malema wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A group of older men meet in Washington to gossip about me.”

He added: “We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency.”

Malema and his party have consistently championed the expropriation of land without compensation as a key policy to address historical injustices in land ownership.

Earlier this year, President Ramaphosa signed into law a contentious land reform bill allowing the government to expropriate land in specific circumstances without payment. While the law has sparked fierce debate domestically and abroad, the government maintains that no land has yet been seized under the new legislation.

Malema’s defiant stance underscores deep political divisions in South Africa and highlights how the land question remains a lightning rod issue — both at home and in global politics.

