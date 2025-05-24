Mnangagwa Hoodwinks The Elderly With Food Hampers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

MHONDORO-MUBAIRA – In a move critics say masks deeper issues of economic mismanagement and social neglect, the Government on Wednesday handed out food hampers, blankets, and essential supplies to elderly residents in Mhondoro-Mubaira—an act many see as symbolic rather than transformative.

Marketed under the banner of “leaving no one and no place behind,” the event appeared more as a carefully staged photo opportunity than a genuine solution to the persistent hardships faced by the elderly in rural Zimbabwe. While the donations offered temporary relief, many questioned the sustainability of such once-off gestures in addressing long-term poverty and exclusion.

Traditional leaders who attended the event offered cautious praise, though their remarks reflected more on the need for consistency than celebration.

“As traditional leaders, we are grateful that government programmes are reaching our communities,” said Village Head Mr. Victor Jarube of Chimbiro. “We received seed and inputs before the rains, and now we are receiving blankets and food. This reflects a leadership that has the people at heart.”

However, behind the scenes, frustration simmers among local communities who see the repeated donation cycles as a smokescreen. The handouts, which come without a broader strategy for elderly welfare—such as access to pensions, proper healthcare, or housing support—are seen by some as political bait.

Village Head Mr. Fibion Rushare of Mukono highlighted the challenge: “We have received blankets for our clinics, which is a huge boost for our waiting mothers. The elderly have also benefited. This is significant given that many of them live alone and have limited access to basic services.”

Yet, for many in Mhondoro-Mubaira, the reality remains unchanged. The donations offer only short-term comfort, while the root causes of suffering—rampant inflation, underfunded health systems, and isolation—go unaddressed.

As winter sets in, the symbolic hampers may win headlines, but they do little to thaw the chilling conditions endured by Zimbabwe’s forgotten elderly.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...