Mnangagwa Unleashes Violent Crackdown Over Military Petition Demanding His Resignation

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare – 23 May 2025 — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of unleashing a violent crackdown against citizens linked to a petition calling for his resignation, in what critics describe as a growing campaign of repression against dissent.

“This is now a clear abduction case that is being arranged by a small group in the ruling upper class,” said Gifford Gomwe, one of the main petitioners, in an interview with ZimEye.

His mother, 72-year-old Edna Musarurwa, was reportedly abducted on Friday evening from her home in Budiriro, Harare, by a group of armed men believed to be state operatives. She was later dumped near a police checkpoint in Norton.

The petition, submitted earlier this week to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), cites President Mnangagwa’s alleged incapacitation and corruption and demands his immediate retirement. The document was officially acknowledged by military officials, and sources say its reception has provoked anxiety within the presidency.

ZDF insiders confirmed the petition invoked Section 212 of the Constitution, which mandates the military to defend the Constitution, peace, and the rule of law. “It’s being treated internally as a quasi-legal instrument — almost like a lawsuit against the President,” a military source revealed. The document is reportedly gaining support among mid- and lower-ranking officers.

The petition’s signatories include Gomwe, Tawanda Jena, Rose Chirenje, and Sarudzai Rushwaya — all of whom are now reportedly being targeted in an aggressive manhunt.

President Mnangagwa has not issued an official response, but his spokesperson George Charamba appeared to allude to the issue on social media, taking a veiled swipe at ZimEye editor Simba Chikanza. “Hauneti here nhai Simba – WHEN DO YOU GET TIRED?” he tweeted.

Mnangagwa has previously warned that anyone opposing the extension of his presidency “will have their days on earth reduced,” reinforcing concerns about his administration’s intolerance of opposition voices.

The current crackdown mirrors a similar incident in March when activist Blessed Geza was allegedly targeted by state agents. Analysts see these actions as part of a broader strategy to neutralize political threats, particularly within the security establishment.

While Gomwe briefly contacted ZimEye to confirm his safety, his exact location remains unknown. The Ministry of Defence and President Mnangagwa’s office were contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.

