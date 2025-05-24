People Power Is Giving Mnangagwa Sleepless Nights, Declares Chamisa

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens’ leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa on Friday paid heartfelt tribute to the late Spencer Ndemera, a former security aide to the late MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai, who was brutally murdered last week in Harare.

Speaking at Ndemera’s funeral in Glen View South, Chamisa described the slain activist as a dedicated servant of the people and a steadfast contributor to Zimbabwe’s democratic struggle.

“Spencer was a true hero of the people’s struggle,” Chamisa said. “We worked with him since the days of President Morgan Tsvangirai. He was loyal, disciplined, and committed to the cause of freedom.”

Chamisa used the solemn occasion to reflect on the current state of the nation, expressing concern over the worsening economic conditions under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership. He criticised the government’s failure to address the country’s deepening crisis and accused the regime of fearing popular resistance.

“Naiye wamunofunga kuti akatiremedza, naye akatoremerwawo,” he said. “Ukanomubvunza kuti akakuremera ndiani, anogona kuti ndakaremerwa nemukomana.”

Chamisa went on: “Of course, we all know that we are grappling with a deepening economic crisis. That’s our main challenge. You all know who is behind the crisis.”

Ndemera, who was also a local entrepreneur and community caretaker, was found dead in his Glen View home following an alleged assault by tenants. His murder has sparked outrage and calls for justice from across the political spectrum and wider community.

"Naiye wamunofunga kut akatiremedza naye akatoremerwawo. Ukanomubvunza kuti akakuremera ndiani anogona kut ndakaremerwa nemukomana" — President Chamisa at Spencer Ndemera’s funeral in Glenview South pic.twitter.com/R4SzDsnNaR — Change Radio (@ChangeRadioZW) May 24, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...