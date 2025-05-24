Tagwirei Names “Real Chigananda” In Masvingo

By A Correspondent

Controversial ZANU PF-linked businessman Kuda Tagwirei on Friday sparked laughter and raised eyebrows when he jokingly named Obey Chimuka, director of Fossil Contracting, as the “real chigananda” during an official event in Masvingo.

Speaking at the Leadership Success Series and Land Tenure Implementation Programme held at Masvingo Polytechnic, Tagwirei, who is the CEO and Chairperson of Sakunda Holdings, introduced Chimuka to the audience with a mix of humour and irony.

“This is Obey Chimuka, the director of Fossil Company. Uyu ndiye chigananda manje,” Tagwirei said, laughing as the crowd responded with giggles. “This young man, you need to know him.”

The term chigananda has become widely associated with ZANU PF elites accused of looting state resources or benefitting disproportionately from government-linked contracts. Ironically, Tagwirei himself is often named among the so-called zvigananda, having faced allegations of corruption and state capture over the years — claims he has repeatedly denied.

The event was attended by several high-profile figures, including the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon. Ezra Chadzamira; ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman Hon. Senator Clemence Mavhenyengwa; Vice Chairman T. Mugabe; Commissioner Kondongwe; Miss Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa; and Permanent Secretary Pazvakavambwa.

Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera also graced the occasion. Her ministry, in partnership with Sakunda Holdings, is set to roll out the Leadership Success Series and Land Tenure Implementation Programme across all 10 provinces, with Masvingo being the first stop.

Tagwirei’s remarks, while seemingly made in jest, have stirred renewed conversation around the controversial term chigananda, especially given the presence of senior government and party officials at the event.

