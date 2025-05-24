Tagwirei Says Army And Wealth Are One And The Same Thing

Speaking at a Women for ED fiction in Masvingo today, the tenderpreneur, Kuda Tagwirei says wealth and army are one and the same thing.

He says:

“I want to ask is there a child here Who is 18 years old? May they stand up? Is there anyone who is 20 years old? Is there anyone who is 30 years old? Very good sit down.

Exactly what I wanted because you are expecting to be given something – that is the story I’m going to narrate . Verse 18 of the chapter says, “thou shalt remember the Lord thy God for it is He will giveth thee power to get wealth. God is the one who gives you power to get wealth. God is the one who gives you power to get wealth. Now this word, wealth is the one that I want to explain so that I tell you the president wants to give you what exactly when he says he wants to give you wealth.

This word that has been used can be interchanged with the word “army.” So we can juxtapose it to say it is God who gives power to get wealth so when you have wealth, you have an army do you understand? When you have wealth, you have an army you are able to fight.

You are able to protect yourself so the president wants to give us army that can protect us. an army that is able to fight for us because if we don’t have wealth, we will not be able to fight other people will fight for us…”

