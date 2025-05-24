Top Masvingo School Head In Sex Scandal

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The head of Rujeko Primary School in Masvingo has been implicated in a sex scandal involving the School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson.

Patience Mapfumo stands accused of having an intimate relationship with the school head, with allegations that the two engaged in sexual activities in the school head’s office. The matter is now before the courts and is set for a pre-trial hearing at the Masvingo Magistrates Court next Friday.

Mapfumo’s legal representative, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers, appeared before Magistrate Isaac Chikura on Tuesday and requested a postponement of the pre-trial hearing, citing the absence of the respondent’s lawyer, Martin Mureri, who was reportedly attending to other commitments.

In her court application, Mapfumo claims that several parents on a school WhatsApp group have falsely accused her of turning the school head’s office into a bedroom. She is suing one of the parents, Joshua Mboko, for US$15,000 in a defamation lawsuit. The name of the school head has not been disclosed in the court papers.

Mapfumo was accompanied to the court by SDC treasurer Loice Mapurisa. According to chat messages presented in court, Mapfumo is frequently present at the school, which has raised suspicions among parents. Some accuse her and the school head of conspiring to embezzle school funds.

