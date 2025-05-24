Violence At Scottland Match

By Sports Reporter-The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Scottland FC and Chicken Inn was abandoned in dramatic fashion at Rufaro Stadium on Friday, 23 May, following crowd trouble sparked by a controversial late penalty.

With the match deadlocked at 0–0 in the 90th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts, Scottland FC — a decision that incensed Chicken Inn players, who vehemently protested and initially refused to allow the game to proceed.

Tensions escalated further as objects were hurled onto the pitch from the stands, disrupting preparations for the penalty. Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard refused to continue, citing safety concerns due to the flying missiles.

Police were called in to disperse the agitated crowd, but the volatile atmosphere forced officials to abandon the match.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare expressed regret over the incident and said the league would take appropriate action once official reports were received.

“The Premier Soccer League wishes to advise its stakeholders that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Scottland FC and Chicken Inn FC, played on Friday, 23 May 2025, at Rufaro Stadium, was abandoned. We await the Match Commissioner and Referees’ reports on the matter for determination in accordance with the PSL Rules and Regulations. Furthermore, both clubs will be requested to submit written reports on the events that transpired. The PSL regrets any inconvenience caused to its members, stakeholders, and partners,” said Bare.

She added that no further comment would be made until all relevant documentation had been received and reviewed.

The incident has raised concerns over crowd control and player safety in local football, with the league now under pressure to take decisive disciplinary measures.

