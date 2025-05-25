Alternatives to Starlink Julius Malema Could Propose to Stop Musk Weaponising Internet

By Farai D Hove | In light of recent regulatory developments affecting Starlink’s operations in South Africa, stakeholders led by politicians the likes of Julius Malema are exploring alternative satellite internet solutions. This report provides an overview of the current situation and viable alternatives for high-speed internet connectivity in the region.

⚖️ Regulatory Landscape: Starlink’s Challenges in South Africa

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has faced hurdles in launching services in South Africa due to the country’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws, which mandate that foreign telecom companies allocate 30% ownership to historically disadvantaged groups. Elon Musk has criticized these requirements as discriminatory. In response, South African authorities are considering policy adjustments, such as allowing companies to fulfill empowerment obligations through alternative means like local investments and job creation .

Despite these proposed changes, political opposition remains, with parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters threatening legal action against any exemptions granted to Starlink .

🌐 Alternative Satellite Internet Providers in South Africa

Given the uncertainties surrounding Starlink’s entry, several other providers offer satellite internet services in South Africa:

1.

OneWeb (Eutelsat Group) via Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Service: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet

Features: Lower latency and higher bandwidth compared to traditional satellite services

Availability: Enterprise-grade services across Africa

2.

Vox Telecom

Service: Geostationary satellite internet

Plans:

5 Mbps: R761/month 10 Mbps: R1,082/month Up to 50 Mbps: R3,025/month



Note: Higher latency due to satellite positioning

3.

MorClick

Service: Satellite internet solutions

Target Audience: Rural and remote areas

Features: Various speed options and service plans

4.

Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs)

Providers: Supersonic, Herotel, Wirulink, among others

Service: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Speeds: 4 Mbps to 100 Mbps

Pricing: R399 to R3,099/month, depending on speed and provider

Limitation: Requires line-of-sight to transmission towers

🛰️ Emerging Global Competitors

Several international players are developing satellite internet services that may become available in South Africa:

Project Kuiper (Amazon): A planned LEO satellite constellation aiming to provide global broadband services.

Telesat Lightspeed (Canada): Focused on delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile (USA): Developing a space-based cellular broadband network to connect directly to standard mobile phones.

SpaceSail (China): A Chinese-operated satellite broadband service targeting the African market .

✅ Recommendations

Short-Term: For immediate connectivity needs, consider existing providers like Vox Telecom, MorClick, or local WISPs, especially in areas where infrastructure supports these services.

Long-Term: Monitor regulatory developments concerning Starlink and emerging global providers. The potential entry of services like OneWeb and Project Kuiper could offer enhanced options in the future.

Strategic Partnerships: Engage with providers that align with South Africa’s empowerment objectives to ensure compliance and support for local communities.

Staying informed about the evolving satellite internet landscape will be crucial for making timely and beneficial decisions regarding connectivity solutions in South Africa.

