Chivayo Splashes US$250K, Luxury Cars On Fellow Fraudster’s Birthday

By Showbiz Reporter-In a country grappling with economic decline and where millions of citizens struggle to afford three meals a day, controversial businessman and self-proclaimed benefactor Wicknell Chivayo has shocked Zimbabweans yet again — this time by gifting his long-time friend and alleged fellow fraudster, Joseph Tazviona Mhaka, over US$250,000 in cash and brand-new luxury vehicles for his birthday.

In a lengthy, flamboyant post on social media, Chivayo showered Mhaka — a man wanted in connection with alleged card cloning and cyber fraud in the United Kingdom and the United States — with effusive praise and extravagant gifts, including a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR 300 Series and a 2025 Toyota Fortuner 4×4 for Mhaka’s wife, Ruby.

Chivayo, who often refers to himself as a “loyal son” of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, posted:

“Before I forget, my finance director has your small birthday pocket money of US$250,000 in cash to spoil yourself and your family. This is the little I can afford,” wrote Chivayo.

Who Is Joseph Tazviona Mhaka?

Joseph Mhaka, also known as Chief J, has long been under international scrutiny for his alleged role in transnational fraud syndicates. According to multiple reports and leaked law enforcement documents, Mhaka is suspected of operating or facilitating credit card cloning and wire fraud schemes in the UK and the USA during the early 2000s. Some reports link Mhaka to cybercrime rings that defrauded financial institutions and online payment systems, prompting investigations from authorities in London, Manchester, and Atlanta.

Though he has since returned to Zimbabwe and assumed a low-key profile — often posting lavish content on social media — Mhaka is believed to still be under watch by international law enforcement agencies. His connections to high-profile Zimbabwean elites have reportedly shielded him from arrest or extradition.

Chivayo’s Fraudulent Past

Wicknell Chivayo himself is no stranger to scandal. A former convict, Chivayo served time in prison in 2005 for bank fraud involving a fake Barclays Bank transfer. His notoriety grew exponentially when he was awarded lucrative government energy contracts under controversial circumstances — despite not delivering any tangible work.

In 2015, Chivayo’s company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, received millions of dollars in advance payments from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for the Gwanda Solar Project, which remains incomplete to this day. Subsequent parliamentary inquiries and Auditor-General reports revealed how Chivayo pocketed millions without producing a single megawatt of electricity. Despite this, he has continued to enjoy immunity from prosecution and remains closely associated with top ZANU PF officials.

In 2023, he rebranded himself as a philanthropist, frequently posting images of himself donating vehicles to musicians, pastors, and social media influencers. Critics, however, argue that these public displays are a strategy to launder his image while masking continued corruption and access to opaque state contracts.

Public Outcry and Ethical Questions

The birthday gifts to Mhaka have triggered outrage across social media, with many Zimbabweans questioning the source of Chivayo’s vast wealth and the moral rot in the country’s political and business elites.

“How is it that someone with a criminal record and an ongoing corruption scandal is allowed to flaunt cash like this, while nurses and teachers are earning less than US$200 a month?” one user asked.

Political analysts say the extravagant gifts expose a deeply entrenched culture of impunity among Zimbabwe’s politically connected elite. The incident also raises ethical concerns over the continued celebration of individuals implicated in financial crimes — especially at a time when the government is struggling to fund basic services and wages.

Conclusion

In a normal society, the public flaunting of unexplained wealth — particularly involving individuals linked to fraud — would trigger investigations or criminal proceedings. But in Zimbabwe, it appears to be a spectacle endorsed or ignored by those in power. As Chivayo continues to use his wealth for public spectacle, questions linger: who is funding these lavish gifts, and at what cost to the ordinary Zimbabwean?

