Geza Revolution: Mnangagwa Summons Top Ruling Party Official To Own Farm To Gauge Loyalty

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday summoned senior party officials to his private Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, in what insiders described as a calculated move to gauge loyalty amid growing internal unease within the ruling party.

While Zanu PF officially labeled the gathering as a “tour of the property,” multiple party sources say the event was more politically charged than the party let on. According to those familiar with the inner workings of Zanu PF, Mnangagwa used the occasion to assess the allegiance of Central Committee and Politburo members amid persistent reports of factionalism and behind-the-scenes jostling for succession.

“Everything is in place for the Central Committee members’ tour of Precabe Farm, which will be conducted alongside members of the Politburo,” said a party announcement made during the event.

However, party insiders paint a different picture. “This wasn’t just a tour. Mnangagwa is jittery, and this was about reinforcing his grip on power,” said a senior party source who spoke on condition of anonymity. “He wanted to look them all in the eye and see who’s still with him.”

Mnangagwa, who rose to power in 2017 through a military-assisted transition, has faced increasing pressure both from within the party and the broader citizenry. With the economy in crisis, public discontent growing, and succession talk heating up, political analysts say the president’s recent actions suggest a leader keenly aware of shifting dynamics.

The presence of high-ranking officials at the farm — a symbol of Mnangagwa’s business and political empire — added weight to the suggestion that the gathering was not merely agricultural in nature. “He is using the farm as both a stage and a symbol — demonstrating control and reminding everyone of his stature,” said a political analyst based in Harare.

Though no official statement was issued about the internal discussions held during the tour, party sources indicated that Mnangagwa reiterated the importance of unity and discipline, and warned against “ambition that undermines the revolution.”

The event comes at a time when Mnangagwa’s future leadership is increasingly under the spotlight, with speculation growing over whether he will seek to extend his rule beyond current constitutional limits.

For now, the Precabe Farm tour may have provided a temporary show of strength — but whether it successfully calms the currents within Zanu PF remains to be seen.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...