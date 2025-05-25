Horror As Masvingo Polytechnic Student Is Stabbed To Death…

Spread the love

Masvingo Celebs reported on Saturday the tragic death of Mike Bhungeni, who was allegedly stabbed to death on the evening of May 23, 2025, near Ndarama High School in Masvingo.

Bhungeni was a student at Masvingo Polytechnic, where he was pursuing a qualification in Building Technology as part of the October/November 2024 intake. He had been on track to graduate later this year.

Masvingo Celebs posted on Facebook:

“#MCSAD News 💔: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on Mike Bhungeni. Reports state that he was stabbed to death yesterday 23/05/2025 in the evening somewhere close to Ndarama High School in Masvingo. He was one of Masvingo Polytechnic October/November 2024 studying Building Technology and was set to graduate this year. We will keep you updated as we receive further details

Further details surrounding the incident remain scarce, but updates are expected as more information becomes available.”

Police are yet to release a statement on the event.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...