Mbappe Makes History with Record-Breaking Debut Season at Real Madrid

Sports Correspondent

Kylian Mbappé has etched his name into the Real Madrid history books by becoming the first player in the club’s history to score over 30 goals in his debut La Liga season. The French superstar capped off a phenomenal campaign with his 31st league goal during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Mbappé, who joined the Spanish giants in a high-profile move last summer, has been a dominant force in La Liga, consistently delivering match-winning performances and living up to the immense expectations that followed his transfer. His blistering pace, sharp finishing, and tactical intelligence have not only made him a fan favorite at the Santiago Bernabéu but have also been instrumental in Real Madrid’s successful league campaign.

Saturday’s La Liga results also saw Leganés defeat Real Valladolid 3-0, while Espanyol secured a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas.

With 31 goals in his debut season, Mbappé has set a new benchmark for future Madrid forwards and further solidified his status as one of the world’s elite footballers.

