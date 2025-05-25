Mnangagwa Tells Suffering Zimbabweans To Cherish Gains Of Independence

By A Correspondent

Harare – May 25, 2025

As Zimbabwe joined the rest of the continent in commemorating the 62nd Africa Day, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to remember and cherish the country’s hard-won independence, despite the social and economic challenges many continue to face.

Addressing the nation during Africa Day celebrations, Mnangagwa paid tribute to the African Liberation Committee and the collective efforts of African nations that supported Zimbabwe’s fight for independence.

“Zimbabwe is grateful and will forever cherish the enduring fruits of Africa’s fraternal support and solidarity we received through the Liberation Committee,” Mnangagwa said. “This helped to usher our hard-won independence and that contribution was not in vain.”

Africa Day, marked annually on May 25, commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) in 1963 and celebrates African unity and liberation. For many Zimbabweans, however, the occasion comes amid growing concerns about poverty, inflation, and unemployment.

Mnangagwa acknowledged these hardships indirectly by urging the current generation to honour the sacrifices of the past by committing themselves to the goals of the African Union’s development agenda.

“Today, us the present generation must do our part to bring to fruition the realization of the African Union Agenda,” he said.

He emphasized the need for unity and continued struggle for the values of justice, equality, and human dignity across the continent.

“We stand united in our shared commitment of justice, equality and dignity of all people of Africa,” the president added.

While the president’s message focused on continental solidarity and historical gratitude, critics argue that the government must also confront the pressing realities faced by ordinary citizens. Many Zimbabweans continue to struggle with limited access to basic services, persistent corruption, and economic instability—issues that some say stand in contrast to the ideals celebrated on Africa Day.

