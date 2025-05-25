PSL Issues Strong Statement on Scottland vs Chicken Inn Match Abandonment

Sports Correspondent

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has issued a strong statement following the dramatic abandonment of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Scottland FC and Chicken Inn FC. The encounter, played at Rufaro Stadium on Friday, 23 May 2025, was halted in the 90th minute amid crowd trouble, shortly after Scottland were awarded a controversial penalty.

With the match locked at 0–0, tensions escalated when the referee pointed to the spot, awarding Scottland a penalty that Chicken Inn vehemently contested. The Chicken Inn players refused to continue with the match, prompting chaos in the stands and ultimately leading to the game being abandoned.

In response, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare confirmed the abandonment and expressed the league’s disappointment over the incident.

“The Premier Soccer League wishes to advise its stakeholders that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Scottland FC and Chicken Inn FC, which was played on Friday, 23 May 2025, at Rufaro Stadium was abandoned,” said Bare in an official statement.

Bare also confirmed that investigations are underway: “We await the Match Commissioner and Referees’ reports on this matter for determination in accordance with the PSL Rules and Regulations. Furthermore, both Clubs will be requested to submit written reports on the events that transpired.”

She added, “The PSL regrets any inconvenience caused to its members, stakeholders, and partners.”

The league has stated that no further comments will be made until all match reports and statements from the involved clubs have been received and reviewed.

