South Africans Fear Elon Musk Will Use Starlink to Strangulate Nation Like His Disconnection Announcement To Ukraine

NEWS ANALYSIS

By Dorrothy Moyo | Social media in South Africa has lit up with warnings and deep concerns over the growing influence of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, with many fearing the billionaire is positioning himself—and his private company—as an unaccountable geopolitical force.

Drawing parallels with his controversial actions in Ukraine, a growing number of South Africans are now asking: Is Musk preparing to use Starlink to strangle South Africa unless it bows to his commercial or political demands?

A Pattern of Digital Blackmail?

The fear isn’t unfounded. In 2023, Musk came under fire after it was revealed he had restricted Ukraine’s access to Starlink connectivity during a critical military operation in Crimea. The Washington Post and other major outlets reported that Musk declined a Ukrainian request to activate Starlink in Russian-occupied territory, fearing it would provoke a “mini Pearl Harbor.”

He later admitted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Starlink was never meant to be involved in wars… We are not going to enable escalation of conflict that could lead to WW3.”

But to Ukrainians—and much of the world—it sounded like an unelected tech billionaire had just overruled a sovereign government in the middle of a war, putting lives and national defense at risk for the sake of business neutrality or personal diplomacy.

This incident has become a template of caution for countries now considering allowing Starlink a foothold in their digital infrastructure—particularly in the Global South.

South African Social Media Erupts: “This Is Digital Imperialism”

A wave of South Africans online have drawn stark warnings:

“If he could hold Ukraine hostage at the edge of a missile strike, what makes you think he won’t do the same to us when we don’t agree to his terms?”

— @MzansiObserver, X user with over 45,000 followers

“Starlink is the new colonial cable line, except now it’s in the sky and controlled by one man.”

— @TechSkepticZA, digital rights advocate

“Musk is not a partner; he’s a private power broker. Tomorrow he will switch off SA’s internet unless we buy Tesla cars or mine lithium for free.”

— Viral TikTok by @blackwired_za

The fear is that South Africa, already heavily dependent on foreign technology and increasingly vulnerable to cyber disruption, could find itself in a digital hostage situation where internet access becomes conditional on political obedience or economic surrender.

Is Starlink a Weapon?

What makes Starlink so powerful is that it bypasses traditional infrastructure. It provides high-speed internet directly from low-orbit satellites—ideal for rural or poorly connected regions. But this strength is also a weakness: it’s entirely controlled by a private American company, SpaceX, which Musk owns.

International law offers little recourse when a billionaire turns off a nation’s access to critical digital lifelines. Starlink operates outside most national regulatory frameworks, and Musk has already shown he’s willing to make military-grade decisions independently—without oversight from elected governments or multilateral bodies.

What’s at Stake for South Africa?

South Africa has not yet fully approved Starlink operations. In 2023, communications minister Mondli Gungubele stated that Starlink must comply with South African laws, including licensing requirements and mandatory partnerships with local Black-owned ICT firms under B-BBEE regulations.

Yet even as the country holds its regulatory line, Musk’s global influence continues to expand—and Starlink terminals are already being smuggled into neighboring Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Analysts now fear that if South Africa caves under commercial pressure or geopolitics, it will be handing over a strategic national asset—digital sovereignty—to an unregulated foreign actor.

From Ukraine to Africa: One Man’s Power Over Nations

The situation with Ukraine revealed a dark truth: Starlink can be both a lifeline and a leash.

If Ukraine, in the middle of a war for survival, could be denied internet at a whim, then what stops the same from happening in Africa, should Musk’s personal politics or private deals clash with local governance?

“South Africans must understand that this is not just internet. This is infrastructure warfare.”

— Digital sovereignty expert, University of Cape Town

Conclusion: The New Colonial Frontier Is in Orbit

Elon Musk may be South Africa’s most famous export, but many in his country of birth now warn that his unchecked global power could become a threat to the very nations that once celebrated him.

With global elections on the horizon and political movements like the EFF and MK Party challenging entrenched economic models, the question is no longer just about access—but control.

Will Starlink liberate South Africa’s connectivity—or trap it in a web of corporate dependency and coercion?

As one viral tweet summarized:

“Elon won’t need an army. He’ll just cut the signal.”

