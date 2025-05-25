The Politics of Play: How Regulation Shapes Online Gambling in Zimbabwe and Beyond

In Zimbabwe, the digital landscape is rapidly evolving, with online gambling emerging as a significant facet of this transformation. Despite the global proliferation of online casinos, Zimbabwe’s regulatory framework remains in a state of flux, presenting both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders.

For instance, platforms like High Roller’s online real money casino games and slots offer a glimpse into the potential of regulated online gambling, providing secure and engaging experiences for players.

Zimbabwe’s Regulatory Landscape

The cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s gambling legislation is the Lotteries and Gaming Act (Chapter 10:26), which primarily addresses land-based gambling activities. However, this Act does not explicitly regulate online gambling, leading to a legal grey area. As a result, while online gambling is not expressly prohibited, it lacks a clear regulatory framework, leaving operators and players in a state of uncertainty.

This ambiguity has prompted the government to take action against illegal gambling operations. In June 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directives to curb unauthorized betting shops and casinos operating without the necessary approvals from the Lotteries and Gaming Board.

The Rise of Online Gambling

Despite regulatory uncertainties, online gambling continues to gain traction in Zimbabwe. The proliferation of mobile technology and increased internet accessibility have facilitated the growth of online betting platforms, particularly among the youth. This trend underscores the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses the nuances of online gambling.

Recognizing this, the Zimbabwean government introduced a 10% withholding tax on gross winnings from sports betting in December 2024. This measure aims to formalize the rapidly growing gambling sector and boost government revenues. Yogonet

Comparative Perspectives: Africa’s Regulatory Approaches

Zimbabwe’s situation is not unique in Africa. Many Sub-Saharan African countries lack formal regulations for online gambling, resulting in a patchwork of legal interpretations and enforcement. For example, while countries like Kenya and Tanzania have established licensing frameworks for online gambling, others remain in regulatory limbo.

This inconsistency across the continent highlights the challenges of regulating a rapidly evolving digital industry. It also emphasizes the importance of establishing clear, enforceable regulations that protect consumers and ensure fair play.

The Path Forward

To harness the benefits of online gambling while mitigating its risks, Zimbabwe must develop a robust regulatory framework that encompasses digital platforms. Such a framework should address licensing requirements, consumer protections, and mechanisms for monitoring and enforcement.

By learning from the experiences of other African nations and adapting best practices, Zimbabwe can create a regulatory environment that supports innovation, safeguards players, and contributes to economic growth.

