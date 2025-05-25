Walter Magaya Exposed Over Fake USD1,2 Million Donation To Women’s Football

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Women’s Football League Exposes Magaya’s $1.2 Million Sponsorship Claim as False

Harare – 25 May 2025

By Paul Nyathi | ZimEye | A storm has erupted in Zimbabwean football after the Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL) issued an official statement disowning a widely publicized claim by Prophet Walter Magaya that he had pumped US$1.2 million into the women’s game.

The league, in a press release dated 24 May 2025, emphatically stated that no such sponsorship agreement exists for the 2025 season. While it acknowledged receiving a modest US$10,000 donation from Ponera Construction, ZWPSL dismissed the staggering figure cited in an earlier NewsDay article, which had quoted Magaya as having increased his financial support to the women’s league through the Heart Group of Companies.

“ZWPSL has not signed any sponsorship deal for the 2025 season… we dismiss the claim that it has received $1.2m,” reads part of the statement, which further thanked both the Heart Group for its interest and Ponera Construction for the verified donation.

A Clash of Narratives

The contradiction comes on the heels of a headline article published on 28 January 2025, where Magaya was described as a “soccer-crazy prophet” who had “increased his sponsorship for the Heart Women Premier Soccer League to US$1.2 million.” The article praised the cleric’s football development efforts and pledged renovations for the National Sports Stadium pitch.

The publication has now come under fire from football fans and social media commentators, many accusing it of publishing unverified claims. Comments circulating online suggest that journalists may have relied on hearsay or been influenced by proximity to the prophet’s church activities.

“Ko NewsDay izvo yazviwanepi [where did NewsDay get that]?” asked Lloyd Chanzah, one of several Facebook users calling out the publication.

Another, Robert Will, alleged in frustration:

“Ndozvinoitika kana maJournalists achipihwa chioko muhomwe… [This is what happens when journalists are bribed or become too cozy with church prophets].”

Transparency Questions

The scandal raises serious questions about financial transparency in Zimbabwean sports sponsorships, especially where philanthropic gestures are leveraged for public relations. Critics argue that Magaya’s reported claim to have injected over a million dollars could mislead the public and create false impressions of private sector support for women’s sports.

ZWPSL’s clarification appears to be a direct rebuttal to Magaya’s claims, signaling an attempt to set the record straight amid growing scrutiny of sports financing and accountability.

Open to Real Support

In their statement, the ZWPSL emphasized that while it welcomes genuine sponsorships and donations, it will not tolerate exaggerated or misleading claims that distort the realities of women’s football funding.

“Our doors are open for sponsorships and donations for the 2025 season,” the statement concluded, leaving the window open for potential backers—while signaling a firm stand on factual reporting.

What’s Next?

This revelation is likely to fuel broader debates about ethics in sports journalism and philanthropy, especially as the spotlight on women’s football intensifies ahead of continental and regional tournaments. With financial support still desperately needed, many in the sporting community are now urging transparency and truth over grandstanding and inflated publicity.

As it stands, Magaya’s supposed US$1.2 million contribution has been flatly rejected by the very league it was said to benefit.

