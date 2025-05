ZANU PF Youth Apologise To Thomas Chizhanje Over Parirenyatwa Expose’

I would like to apologise to my brother Thomas Chizhanje Page and his fans nemhuri yese ye Zimbabwe kusanganisira vane hama dzakashaika.Healthcare issues hadzisi dzekutamba nadzo,we are talking about hupenyu humwe hunenge hwagurirwa panzira.Yes munhu anofa nenguva yake asiwo negligence yevarapi chaiyo can cut short hupenyu hweumwewo munhu.

I have known Thomas Chizhanje, online yes for years now and i can see kuti munhu ane care nenyika yake,vagari vemo uye mabatirwo avo.Ini hangu andishande ku Parirenyatwa Hospital 🏥 if zviri kutaurwa zviriwo zvechokwadi i hope and pray kuti zvigadziriswe as soon possible.

I have seen Thomas Chizhanje together with his friends like ana King Solo 👑 and ya for a good cause.Lives are being changed and thats good zvokudzwa.Keep it up.

To Thomas Chizhanje what you are doing ndokunonzi kuvhura can of worms zvakanaka izvozvo,hurumendewo kana yanga isingatoziva inobva yamhanya kunopagadzirisa uyewo ivo ma nurses and doctors anenge asiri kubata their patients zvakanaka vanobva vapagadzirisawo.Iniwo personally i usually say mabasa akaita se nursing kunodiwa vane rudo nazvo kwete vakaendera mari.Vakaendera mari ndovaya vekuti unonzwa kuti asonerera chigero mumunhu,kupa wrong medications or kusabata varwere zvakanaka.

