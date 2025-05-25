Zimbabwe’s First Black Female High Court Judge Dies

Spread the love

Justice Mavis Dorothy Gibson

London – Zimbabwe’s first black female High Court judge, Justice Mavis Dorothy Gibson (née Gumede), has died at the age of 85.

She passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in London, United Kingdom, after a long battle with cancer.

In a statement, Chief Justice Luke Malaba expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the judiciary, paying tribute to Justice Gibson’s trailblazing contributions to the legal profession and to the nation. He said:

“The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Honourable Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express their deepest condolences to the Gibson family on the passing of Zimbabwe’s first black female High Court Judge, Honourable Justice Mavis Dorothy Gibson (née Gumede), in London, England, on 21 May 2025.”

Justice Gibson was appointed to the Administrative Court on March 1, 1984, and was elevated to the High Court bench on May 15 of the same year. Over the next 12 years, she presided over numerous cases with unwavering dedication to justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

Renowned for her sharp legal mind, integrity, and professionalism, her judgments were marked by clarity, analytical depth, and a commitment to the transformative power of law.

In 1996, she extended her judicial service to Namibia, where she served with distinction until her retirement in 2001. Her work in both Zimbabwe and Namibia left an enduring legacy and inspired generations of legal practitioners.

After retiring, Justice Gibson moved to England, where she lived a quiet life until her passing.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...