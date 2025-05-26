Four Die In Bus, Tractor Collision

By A Correspondent

Four people lost their lives and more than 40 others were injured in a horrific road accident that occurred on Monday along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway, when a Govasberg bus collided with a tractor.

The collision happened under unclear circumstances, resulting in significant damage to the front of the bus and causing widespread injuries among passengers.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene and confirmed the deaths, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

While specific details are still emerging, the incident has highlighted concerns over road safety on highways shared by both fast and slow-moving vehicles such as buses and tractors.

More information, including the identities of the deceased and the condition of the injured, is expected to be released as investigations continue.

