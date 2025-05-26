JUST IN: Mandatory US$92 ZBC Radio Licence For All Motorists

By A Correspondent- The government has introduced new regulations making it mandatory for all motorists to pay a US$92 annual Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence fee as a condition for vehicle registration and insurance.

The new directive was announced in a Government Gazette signed by Dr. Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

According to the gazetted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act (No. 2 of 2025), motorists must pay the ZBC licence fee before they can:

Renew their vehicle insurance

Obtain a valid ZINARA licence disc

The licence fee is set at US$23 per quarter, translating to US$92 annually.

Government sources say the move is intended to boost compliance and create a sustainable revenue stream for the state broadcaster, which has long struggled with financial constraints.

The latest development is likely to spark debate among motorists, many of whom have previously criticized compulsory ZBC licence fees, citing poor content quality and limited programming diversity.

More details are expected to emerge in the coming days as the law comes into full effect.

