Major Shake-Up At EcoCash

By Business Reporter-EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe is undergoing a bold transformation, rebranding as TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited in tribute to its founding banking mogul, Tawanda Nyambirai.

The proposed name change, part of a broader corporate repositioning strategy, will be put to a vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for 13 June, to be held virtually.

Shareholders are being encouraged to log in and weigh in on what could be a defining moment for the company’s future.

According to a circular released on Friday, the rebrand is more than cosmetic, it’s a strategic move designed to align the company’s identity with its expanding ambitions in the tech and innovation space while honouring its roots.

“The initials ‘TN’ are a tribute to the founder of TN Bank, Tawanda Nyambirai,” the circular states. “It’s a powerful nod to a legacy of innovation and excellence in finance, law, and asset management.”

Nyambirai’s name now enters the same echelon as global financial icons, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, and now, potentially, TN CyberTech.

The board describes the shift as not just a name change but a full-scale strategic reset. Directors have been authorised to oversee all steps necessary to finalise the rebrand, pending approval from the Registrar of Companies.

The symbolism runs deep.

“TN stands for innovation, dignity, industry, faith, originality, and humility,” the statement reads, values Nyambirai has upheld throughout a distinguished 30-year career.

The move could significantly reshape public perception of the brand and sharpen its competitive edge in Zimbabwe’s fast-evolving fintech and financial sectors.

Rebrand or resist?

Shareholders will decide. And the next chapter begins with just two letters — T.N.

