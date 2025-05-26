Man Brutally Killed Over Braai Meat in Inyati

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A tragic incident has rocked the Inyati community after the body of 33-year-old Shepherd Mashava was discovered floating in the Mwarazi River, days after he went missing following a violent altercation.

Mashava was last seen on May 17 at Chinyudze Business Centre, where he was allegedly assaulted by a man identified as James George during a heated dispute over braai meat at a local sports bar. He never returned home, prompting a search that ended in the grim discovery of his body.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing. “We are treating this matter seriously and urge anyone with information to come forward and report to the nearest police station,” the ZRP said in a statement.

The incident has shocked residents in the area, who are calling for justice and tighter security at public gathering spots.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...