Mnangagwa Praises Self For Promoting Peace In Country Despite Destroying Democracy

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed himself as a promoter of peace and national development, despite mounting criticism over his administration’s crackdown on democratic processes and civic freedoms.

Speaking during a tour of his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe on Sunday, where he hosted Zanu PF Central Committee members, Mnangagwa praised the “prevailing peace” in Zimbabwe and claimed it has laid the foundation for rapid development.

“I am satisfied with the peace that is prevailing in our country. It is this peace that has enabled us to achieve development at a faster pace,” Mnangagwa said.

However, critics argue that this so-called peace has come at the expense of democratic integrity. A local think tank recently described Zanu PF as “anti-democracy,” citing increasing repression of dissent, shrinking media freedom, and politically motivated arrests.

In his address, Mnangagwa also shifted focus to agriculture, urging party members to learn from successful farmers like himself. “Each time you plant, you should aim to achieve better results than in the previous farming season,” he advised.

He went on to express concern over Zimbabwe’s dependence on food imports. “A nation should be fed by its own people,” he declared. “That is why here at Precabe, we are committed to producing crops all year round.”

Despite his self-congratulatory tone, Mnangagwa’s remarks have drawn backlash from civil society groups, who accuse his government of undermining democracy under the guise of stability.

