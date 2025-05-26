Mnangagwa’s New Law Forces Motorists to Pay Radio Licence Fees Before ZINARA and Insurance

By A Correspondent

A controversial amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act now requires Zimbabwean motorists to pay compulsory radio licence fees before being allowed to obtain ZINARA licences and one’s motor vehicle insurance —an unprecedented move that has sparked widespread criticism.

The new law, published under General Notice 1034 of 2025 and titled the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act (No. 2 of 2025), was assented to by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and announced on May 23 by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. M. Rushwaya.

Critics have described the amendment as detached from reality and burdensome, particularly in a fragile economy where many Zimbabweans already struggle with the cost of living.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, slammed the move as repressive.

“This is unacceptable,” Chuma said. “The regime is using force to rape citizens’ rights with every passing day. Those who clapped for Mr Mnangagwa are now sulking.”

Despite mounting outrage, the ruling Zanu PF party has backed the legislation, defending it as a necessary step to ensure the sustainability of public broadcasting services.

Supporters of the law argue it will secure funding for national broadcasters. However, critics warn that the measure adds yet another financial burden on already overtaxed citizens and deepens public mistrust in the government.

