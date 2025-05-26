Munashe Garan’anga Wins Danish Superliga Title with FC Copenhagen

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean defender Munashe Garan’anga has added another accolade to his growing career after winning the 2024/25 Danish Superliga title with FC Copenhagen.

Garan’anga, who joined the Danish giants at the beginning of the season from Belgian side KV Mechelen, celebrated his first piece of silverware in Denmark as Copenhagen clinched the title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Nordsjælland on the final day of the season.

Although the 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the decisive match, he played his part throughout the campaign, making eleven league appearances in his debut season.

This marks the second league title in Garan’anga’s career, having previously lifted the Moldovan Super Liga with FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be part of a title-winning team again,” Garan’anga said. “Even though I didn’t play in the final match, I’m proud of what we achieved together as a squad this season.”

The triumph adds another milestone to Garan’anga’s journey as he continues to make strides in European football while flying the Zimbabwean flag high.

